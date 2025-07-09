The Devil Wears Prada 2 Cast: Simone Ashley Lands Role After F1 Horror; Lucy Liu, Pauline Chalamet and More Join

As production begins on The Devil Wears Prada 2, there's a lot of speculation about which TV and film stars will find a home in the fashion extravaganza. A recent report from Variety has officially confirmed the actors playing the most critical roles in the film.

Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet will be taking on significant roles in the movie. At the same time, Bridgerton's breakout face, Simone Ashley, will be cast alongside Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway.

Advertisement

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Cast Latest Update

Previously, it was announced that, in addition to the three leading ladies from the original The Devil Wears Prada, Stanley Tucci would be reprising his role as Nigel Kipling, Miranda Priestly's trusted confidante, played by Meryl Streep.

As of the latest reports, Tracie Thoms, who played Lily, Andrea "Andy" Sachs' best friend and a major handbag lover, will also return to play her character. Another familiar face will be Tibor Feldman, who portrayed Irv Ravitz, the chairman of Runway's parent company, Elias-Clark.

DEADLINE reported that Simone Ashley will be starring in the film; however, not many details have been revealed about her mysterious role. This news comes as a welcome surprise to the fans of Picture This star, following her unexpected absence from F1: The Movie. The actress had been participating in promotions for the Brad Pitt-starrer film with dedication; however, her parts in the movie were ruthlessly edited out, much to the shock of viewers.

Advertisement

Kenneth Branagh was previously confirmed to star as Miranda Priestly's husband, while Adrian Grenier, who originally played Nate Cooper, will not be returning for the sequel. It is known that the film is currently in production; however, further details of its progress have been kept under wraps. As the three fashionistas reunite once again, the excitement is through the roof for the fans of the 2006 release.

It is known that the follow-up will chronicle Miranda Priestly's life as the reigning editor-in-chief, but her standing is no longer the same as she faces the decline of traditional magazine publishing. She will stand against her once-assistant, Emily Charlton, who has now moved to a lucrative role and holds the funds that she desperately needs at Runway.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to premiere on May 1, 2026.

ALSO READ: The Devil Wears Prada 2 Begins Shoot With Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt; Here’s Who Will Not Return