The Last of Us Season 2 Release: Date, When and Where to Watch and What to Expect from Pedro Pascal-Bella Ramsey Starrer

It's time for the fans of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey starrer The Last of Us show fans to glue their eyes back to the screens because the release schedule of season 2 is out. The wait after season one has been long, but now, it's finally time to rejoice.

The new season of the beloved show will premiere its first episode on April 13 at 9 pm. ET/PT and the last episode will air on May 25.

Advertisement

Check out the detailed schedule below:

Episode 1, Apr 13: “Future Days”

Episode 2, Apr 20

Episode 3, Apr 27

Episode 4, May 4

Episode 5, May 11

Episode 6, May 18

Episode 7, May 25

As far as the cast goes, the audience will see the lead stars- Pascal and Ramsey in the show again, apart from them, Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Isabela Merced, Kaitlyn Dever, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Jeffery Wright, Danny Ramirez, Spencer Lord among others will also be featured in it, as per USA Today’s article.

The audience can expect the new season’s story to pick up after the twists and turns that happened in its debut season. “Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind,” according to HBO’s logline.

All seven episodes of the hit series will air on HBO, and it will be available to stream on Max.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Beatles Alum John Lennon’s Documentary Features Restored Footage of Concerts, Private Phone Calls; Director Says, ‘Really Endearing…