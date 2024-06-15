The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3: Showrunner Spill Tea on Next Installment

While there hasn't been an official update from Ted Humphrey, the showrunner of The Lincoln Lawyer, he recently engaged in a conversation with the hosts of a podcast on Beat LA.

They delved into the show's background, dropped some hints about what's to come in season 3, and shared insights about the inner workings of Hollywood. It was a fascinating discussion shedding light on both the series and the industry it's a part of.

Why was The Lincoln Lawyer moved to Netflix, and why was the experience improved?

In the first segment of the podcast, Humphrey discusses the show's move to Netflix. For those who don't know, the show was originally developed as a CBS program and even started filming before it was canceled.

Humphrey thought, "This could work." However, as the project moved forward, it was evident that the dark, serialized nature of the program didn't fit with CBS's pre-existing paradigm.

"The more we worked on it, the more I understood that it wouldn't work at CBS because the Netflix series you're watching is exactly what we were planning to produce there," he said, reflecting on the process. And that was not going to work at CBS. This is serialized way too much. It's a little too depressing," the showrunner acknowledged.

According to sources familiar with the situation, CBS staff were dissatisfied with the information. Similarly, the other producers and the studio involved reportedly agreed, emphasizing the gap between artistic vision and network expectations. "They conveyed that all the network seemed to focus on were visions of profit and the outdated notion of 22-episode syndication," the sources added, indicating a mismatch between the network's priorities and those involved creative ambitions.

Humphrey then discusses how COVID prevented the show from going ahead after it had begun production. "I say this while fully aware of how extreme it is to say this. However, considering that production was halted in the early stages of the epidemic, COVID was the best thing that ever happened to our program, the speaker said.

"Fortunately, we managed to quickly change course and sell it to Netflix, which I've always thought is the right home for it because Netflix does a great job with this type of serialized content, particularly IP-based book series," the creator said in closing.

Netflix's desires for its series and the evolution of Hollywood lately

Humphrey said that when it comes to what they are looking for in a show, Netflix is more interested in "populist" and "prestigious" content. According to his definition, this is "not a procedural, but it's kind of adjacent to something prestigious."

Humphrey, while acknowledging the current state of Hollywood, remained positive about the lasting relevance of classic entertainment. Addressing the speculation that TikTok could become the dominant platform for media consumption, he countered, "I don't reckon scripted entertainment is on its way out."

Humphrey reviewed the last decade and emphasized the unsustainable rise of scripted television, stressing the need to move away from wasteful spending and toward more prudent spending. They said that in the past, businesses such as Netflix had to pay a lot of money to broadcast material that was never seen.

According to them, the industry is returning to a strategy that prioritizes quality over quantity, with an emphasis on ratings and audience engagement. They viewed this shift as ultimately beneficial and cyclical.

Amid these changes in the industry, he finally expressed relief at being closer to retirement. He advised that, while there are opportunities, the entrance barriers are higher, recognizing that the terrain is more difficult for newcomers.

He mentioned thinking about young people, including those who work for them, or talking to college students or anyone else who wants to work in the industry, such as the children of acquaintances who reach out for help. He admitted to himself, "Hey, it's not like there was this golden pot."

