The Recruit Creator Alexi Hawley Reacts to Show’s Cancellation on Netflix After 2 Seasons, Hopes for One Last Chapter: ‘We’d All Be There’

The Recruit creator Alexi Hawley has spoken up about the cancellation of the show on CBS. The showrunner claimed that he wishes to have one more season before completely wrapping up the series, starring Noah Centineo.

In conversation with Deadline for their postmortem segment, Hawley revealed that there is a lot to unpack from season 2.

He went on to further state that as per the storyline of the series, the fans and the cast members would have hoped for a new season, which was scheduled to be panned out in January, before the show got cancelled.

The showrunner also shared a post on his Instagram account, titled, “A Love Letter to The Recruit.” In the content of the post, the creator mentioned, “Is two seasons and a movie a thing? Cause we’d all be there in a heartbeat.”

Advertisement

He further added, “If not, man, we left it all on the field. For those who haven’t yet watched, dive in. I swear to God you’ll enjoy the ride.”

The creator detailed his time with the cast members and the emotional moments he spent on the sets of The Recruit. The team members of the show were in a fit last year after the series could not raise the viewership for their second season. While other shows, such as The Night Agent, which worked on a similar genre, had been renewed on the network.

As for the cast members, Noah Cetineo was joined by Fivel Stewart, Laura Haddock, Kaylah Zander, Maddie Hasson, and Teo Yoo.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Alexi has two ongoing dramas, including The Rookie, which is currently in its seventh season and The Envoy, which is in works at Hulu.