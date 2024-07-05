The Rings Of Power Producer Promises Season 2 To Be ‘Ten Times Bigger’; Showrunner Teases Epic Battle

The Rings Of Power creators are raising the stakes for season 2!

After the first season delivers the story and spectacle, the second season will delve into the world of epic battles and action sequences. The finale teased Sauron and the creation of Mordor. Now, fans anticipate that the narrative will include large-scale battle sequences, and creators promise to live up to the hype!

The Rings Of Power showrunner says season 2 will exceed expectations

In an interview with Empire, showrunner Patrick McKay says that season 2 “would be to do something much bigger, on a much grander scale.”

Although the franchise has a lot to live up to after some delivering stunning fight sequences on The Hobbit or The Lord of the Rings, McKay believes they will exceed audience expectations. "We love a good battle," he asserted.

Some of the franchise's most visceral and memorial battle sequences are The Battle of Helm's Deep (The Two Towers) and The Battle of Pelennor Fields (The Return of the King). The plot of The Rings Of Power season 2 definitely has scope for large-scale carnage, so the excitement has already built up—now more so with the creators hyping the expectations!

The Rings Of Power producer promises ten times bigger battles

Producer Charlotte Brändström added fuel to the fire by claiming the battles in the upcoming season to be ten times larger than the previous season. She mentioned that not only the scale but the intensity of the scenes will be much more visceral.

"It's really the battle of the darkness against the light," she added, "with some very dark and quite violent moments." She also shared insight into the Orcs-Númenórean face-off battle from season one.

Brändström revealed that the set for that scene was consciously built on a smaller scale. “[It was] very consciously designed as an intimate, small-scale battle, more of a skirmish," she added. The producer also emphasized Sauron's impact on the battle sequences' scale.

The first season ended with a glimpse of the character and his escalating threat. So, the much-anticipated second season will focus on Sauron’s rise in the world, which will be a testament to more chaos and destruction.

"Things have taken a very intense turn since Sauron is back and moving the chess pieces around the board," executive producer Lindsey Weber told Empire. "So we get to have a different kind of action and see Middle-earth in some more terrifying moments," she added.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 will premiere on August 29 on Prime Video.