The Sandman Season 2 Confirms Release Date With New Teaser Starring Tom Sturridge; Know When It Drops on Netflix

Netflix has dropped the teaser for the second and final season of The Sandman! The upcoming season of the sci-fi series, based on the DC comic by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith, and Mike Dringenberg, will be released on the streamer on July 3. However, only the first six episodes will premiere together, while the remaining five will be released on July 24.

Advertisement

The second season will follow Tom Sturridge’s character, who must face one impossible decision after another. He must attempt “to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds,” according to the official logline.

Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must make amends by confronting long-time friends, foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness brings unexpected twists and turns, and “true absolution may cost Dream everything.”

In the teaser, Destiny of the Endless summons Dream and his family. “Brother Dream, will you join us?” he asks. The king will forsake his kingdom, prompting the oldest of battles to begin once more. The teaser ends with a quick montage of action-packed scenes, featuring captivating visuals and incredible stunts.

Unfortunately, the high-concept series will not return for a third season, as announced by the streamer in January. The announcement came amid sexual assault and misconduct allegations against Neil Gaiman, one of the executive producers of the show.

Advertisement

Season 2 was declared the concluding season of the series before filming began. Showrunner Allan Heinberg confirmed the news through a social media post earlier this year.

He revealed that Dream’s story in the source material was limited, and they knew there was no point in dragging it out. “We knew we only had enough story for one more season,” he wrote on X at the time.