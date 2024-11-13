The Summer I Turned Pretty Star Gavin Casalegno Stuns Fans By Marrying Girlfriend Cheyanne in Intimate Ceremony: See PICS

The Summer I Turned Pretty actor Gavin Casalegno is married! He, who stars alongside Lola Tung and Chris Briney in the Amazon Prime Video series, revealed in an Instagram post on November 12 that he recently got hitched to his girlfriend, Cheyanne, in an intimate ceremony.

In the pictures Casalegno shared via Instagram on Tuesday, he can be seen clad in a black suit, standing under a rose-covered arch, and holding back tears as he looks at his bride. The 25-year-old smiles lovingly at Cheyanne, 23, who wore a strapless wedding gown with sheer white sleeves and a tulle train draped from a neckpiece.

In one photo from the mountainside altar, the newlyweds are seen sharing a kiss, while another is a long shot of guests seated in front of the altar as the pair exchange wedding vows.

Gavin gushed over his now-wife, captioning the post, "FOREVER CAPTIVATED BY YOU."

The news of the actor’s marriage came as a surprise to his fans though, as Gavin had not confirmed his relationship status after parting ways with his girlfriend of six years, model and actress Larsen Thompson, in 2022.

“THE GASP I GASPED!!!!! Congratulations,” a fan wrote in the comments section of the post, while another commented, “Okay, hard launch.”

Cheyanne had also left no hints about their relationship on social media. She did, however, begin posting pictures with a curly-headed mystery man in May 2023, with fans realizing in hindsight it was none other than Gavin. “Why did I not see this before,” a fan expressed.

Advertisement

She seemingly soft-launched their romance on social media last May by posting a picture from their Jamaican vacation. The snap was a goofy one, featuring Gavin using a banana as a cell phone. Another cryptic photo showed a manly hand wearing a distinct bracelet as they held out their tropical drinks in front of an ocean view.

And it’s not just the streets of Jamaica that they roamed together. The pair also visited Thailand the same year, as Cheyanne posted a picture of them in matching black swimsuits while sitting on a large rock in the middle of a forest. “I love Asia,” she captioned the post.

In December, the pair took a trip to the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Well, we're sending our warmest wishes to the happy couple on their marriage!

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Selena Gomez's Beau Benny Blanco Allegedly Threw Shade at Her by Praising Justin Bieber