The Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley Details ‘Adrenal Shutdown’ After Overworking in His 20s: ‘As I Got Older…’

Paul Wesley recalled the “crazy” hours he worked while filming the beloved teen drama The Vampire Diaries. Speaking to People magazine about his partnership with Hone Health, the actor revealed that he spent most of his 20s feeling stressed and overworked.

Wesley was 26 when he joined the teen show, and as the craze picked up, he became more dedicated to his work. He admitted that he took his job too “seriously” at the time. As a result, he completely neglected his health.

Advertisement

The OC actor credited his good genetics for keeping his health intact. However, stress and unhealthy sleep habits eventually took a toll on him. “As I got older, I was really inundated with work and filming, crazy hours, and stress,” he recalled.

The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actor revealed that he experienced a complete adrenal shutdown when he entered his early 30s. He eventually noticed unpredictable sleep patterns, low energy levels, and brain fog, and realized he needed to change his lifestyle.

Wesley became eager to learn more about holistic health and has been taking preventative measures in his 40s. He realized that being healthy requires certain protocols like supplements, dieting, exercising, and even meditation to prevent disease.

His growing interest in preventative health habits prompted him to invest in companies that promote them. Now, he’s the brand ambassador for Hone Health, a subscription-based online health clinic.

The company is known for recommending personalized medication and supplement plans, lifestyle interventions, and even community support. Wesley revealed that for the last five to six years, he has adopted a holistic and healthy lifestyle.

Advertisement

The actor admitted that Hone Health’s approach “spoke” to him and helped him understand that Western medicine is not the sole solution to maintaining one’s health and living a healthy lifestyle. “We never really look under the hood to see what's going on,” he added.