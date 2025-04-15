The Voice Season 27 Gets Country and Rock Twist With THESE Mega Mentors; Find Out Who

The Voice just dialed up the country charm with two music icons fans adore. NBC’s hit singing competition series announced that Grammy-winning legends LeAnn Rimes and Sheryl Crow will serve as Season 27's Mega Mentors, stepping in to guide contestants and their coaches during the Playoff rounds.

While Crow will lend her expertise to the teams of coaches Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé, Rimes will be mentoring the teams of John Legend and Adam Levine. Each coach will enter the Playoffs with five artists. After some high-stage performances, coaches will choose two artists from their teams to advance to the Live Shows.

Both Crow and Rimes took to their respective Instagram handles to share the news. Sharing the poster of the NBC show, Rimes wrote, "Let's go @nbcthevoice."

While new to the U.S. version's Mega Mentor lineup, both Rimes and Crow are no strangers to The Voice stage. Rimes previously coached on both The Voice UK and The Voice Australia, winning the latter's 13th season in October 2024. Crow, who blends pop, rock, country and folk, brings her own legacy to the table, having first appeared as a mentor back in Season 4 and performing on the show multiple times since.

The Mega Mentor title has previously gone to industry giants like Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, and Jennifer Hudson.

Season 27 also marks Adam Levine’s return to The Voice coaching panel after a five-year hiatus. Earlier in the season, each coach tapped an advisor to support their team during the battles. Michael Bublé brought in Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, John Legend leaned on R&B singer and Bel-Air star Coco Jones, Kelsea Ballerini invited country group Little Big Town, and Levine was joined by his longtime friend and high school classmate Kate Hudson.

In the last season, EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson advised Bublé's and Reba McEntire's teams, while star Sting advised Snoop Dogg's and Gwen Stefani's teams as Mega Mentors.

The Voice brought its Season 27 Knockouts to a close on Monday evening, and 20 Artists qualified for the Playoffs. New episodes of The Voice premiere every Monday on NBC and stream on Peacock the next day.

