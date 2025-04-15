Here's How Stranger Things Cast is Supporting Sadie Sink in Her Broadway Return with John Proctor's The Villain

Sadie Sink's Stranger Things costars Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, and Finn Wolfhard took the front row at New York City's Booth Theatre for the official opening night of the new Broadway play John Proctor Is the Villain, celebrating the actress's career milestone. The stars also walked the red carpet and posed for the lens before the show.

Sink, who began performing at the age of seven in local theater productions, had massive support in the audience as she stepped into the shoes of Shelby Holcomb in American playwright Kimberly Belflower's play, helmed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.

Wilson Cruz, Jennifer Damiano, F. Murray Abraham, Will Brill, John Cardoza, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Micaela Diamond, Richard Kind, Marisa Tomei, and Constance Wu were also in attendance.

Sink, 22, spoke to People before the show and explained why she said 'yes' to the project. Praising Kimberly's writing, she shared that it instantly captures teenagers' attention and sheds an authentic light on uncomfortable topics in "a digestible, honest way." The actress added that she is proud of her team and the message the play gives to the audience.

The play follows a group of junior girls at a small school in northeast Georgia who form a feminist club at the height of the #MeToo movement. As the girl group studies Arthur Miller's classic play, The Crucible, in their English class, they begin to question the play's "perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero," according to the official synopsis.

The play also stars Nihar Duvvuri as Mason Adams, Tony winner Gabriel Ebert as Carter Smith, Molly Griggs as Bailey Gallagher, Maggie Kuntz as Ivy Watkins, Hagan Oliveras as Lee Turner, Morgan Scott as Nell Shaw, Fina Strazza as Beth Powell and Amalia Yoo as Raelynn Nix.

Sink rose to fame with the role of Max Mayfield in the hit sci-fi show Stranger Things. She later starred in The Whale and Taylor Swift's short film, All Too Well. Sink has three Broadway credits to her name. She played the title role in the 2012 revival of Annie and young Elizabeth II in 2015's Helen Mirren-led play, The Audience.

