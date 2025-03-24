The White Lotus Season 3: Michelle Monaghan REVEALS Why She Was 'Worried' to Go Blonde For The Show: 'I Knew...'

The White Lotus is making waves in the industry, while also making a dearly place in the hearts of its audience. However, there happens to be a side that shows how its actors had to sacrifice a lot for the sake of their character. Michelle Monaghan, who plays the character of a TV star named Jaclyn, in a series created by Mike White, recently opened up about why she was scared to go blonde for the highly acclaimed series.

The actress from Mission: Impossible III recently spoke to PEOPLE about her look and how she was nervous about it. Talking of her transformation, from having a dark brunette look to a glamorous blonde, Michelle Monaghan stated, “I knew that Mike (White) really wanted me to be blonde. And I was like, 'Of course I'll do whatever you want.' But I was worried because I knew that I was going to have to go back to being brunette for a film afterwards.”

The actress from Kiss Kiss Bang Bang also maintained that she was worried about changing her hair color to blonde and having it maintained in Thailand for several months.

Further opening up, Michelle Monaghan thanked the celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham, who had to take a few trips to Thailand, while the popular series was filming.

The Gone Baby Gone actress also maintained how the colorist, Cunningham had helped her stating that the production crew was grateful to Cunningham, “because my hair actually, despite it being treated so heavily, it maintained its health,” she went on to reveal.

Talking about her character of the TV star Jaclyn, Michelle Monaghan added that she had fun playing the role. Addressing the character as “a departure from me specifically in terms of look,” Monaghan mentioned how Jaclyn is attracted to makeup, pink tan, and being blonde.

The White Lotus also stars, Aimee Lou Wood, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Jason Isaacs.