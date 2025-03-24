The White Lotus Season 3: Patrick Schwarzenegger Recalls Having No Idea About Incest Scene And Watching it With Jason Isaacs: 'This is Wild...’

Patrick Schwarzenegger opened up about an intimate scene in the sixth episode of The White Lotus. The show is currently in its third season, and amid the buzz that it has created in the past few months, one particular scene from episode six has caught the attention of the audience.

Shedding light on his intimate scene with his on-screen brother, Schwarzenegger claimed that while initially he had no idea about the storyline, he was ecstatic to have played out the scene well.

In the episode, the audience witnessed Chloe and Lochlan getting intimate while being hungover. As the duo had been in the middle of the sex, Chloe gave a hand to Saxon, and the things escalated into it being three ways.

Waking up in the same position the next morning, Saxon is grossed out and disgusted upon learning about the incident.

Meanwhile, speaking about the scene to Entertainment Weekly, the Midnight Sun star shared, "First off, I was ecstatic.” He further added, "It was such a surreal moment for me to get the audition and to actually book the job because at that point we just had audition sides. We didn't have the script and we didn't really know what we were getting into."

Jason Isaacs too joined the conversation alongside the actor and as the duo laughed over the predictability of the narrative, Schwarzenegger continued to reveal that he had full trust in Mike White’s writing and knew that he would write a successful script for the show.

The young actor continued, "I remember him texting me and being like, 'It's going to be great.' And it's going to start a conversation. And you know what? I have to see it—I haven't seen it yet—but I think it'll be fun and funny and it'll be very White Lotus."

The White Lotus season 3 is available to stream on HBO Max.