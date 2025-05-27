Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victor and Adam Take Down Billy for Good?

The drama in The Young and the Restless hits boiling point on Tuesday, May 27, as the Newman family launches a strategic attack against Billy Abbott. Meanwhile, new power plays, old loyalties, and shaky decisions begin to threaten the balance in Genoa City.

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) are joining forces to strike back at Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), reigniting the rivalry between Newman Media and Abbott Communications. Though Billy’s latest maneuver—teaming up with Aristotle Dumas—may seem like a business move, it’s clear Victor sees it as a threat to his wife’s legacy.

Advertisement

Victor, who previously swooped in and handed Chancellor over to Nikki, isn’t about to let Dumas or Billy undo that gift. As expected, he’s pulling strings and planning retaliation—with zero concern for consequences. Fans can expect Newman Media to unleash a new smear campaign targeting Billy. What secrets will they expose this time?

Meanwhile, Dumas’s name surfaces again when Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) confronts Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan). Amanda was overheard talking to the mysterious billionaire, raising questions about his true motives. While Amanda insists Dumas respects Lily, Devon (Bryton James), and Nate (Sean Dominic), Lily remains skeptical. Will Amanda be able to change her mind?

Elsewhere, Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman) remains uneasy about Michael Baldwin’s (Christian LeBlanc) recent decision to resign from working with Victor. Though he claimed he was choosing her over Victor’s risky assignments, Lauren suspects this might not be the end. Given Michael’s history of returning to Victor’s side, will he stick to his word this time?

Advertisement

With secrets surfacing and loyalties shifting, the May 27 episode promises explosive developments in Genoa City. Will Victor’s latest scheme succeed, or will Billy find a way to fight back? Can Amanda convince Lily that Dumas is trustworthy? And is Michael really done with Victor for good—or just until the next call? Fans won’t want to miss what happens next.