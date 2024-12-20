‘There’s Nothing More Uniquely...’: Timothee Chalamet Reveals Tearing Up His Award Speech After Losing

Timothee Chalamet is heavily lauded by critics for his performance of Bob Dylan. Adding to his glory, the actor has also been nominated for the Golden Globes Awards and the Critics Choice Awards.

During the actor’s appearance on Sirius XM’s Morning Mashup, Chalamet opened up about his upcoming film, A Complete Unknown. While in the conversation, the Wonka star also shared his thoughts about receiving the fourth Golden Globe nomination for his upcoming movie.

As the actor sat down for the chat with the hosts on the episode, he was asked if he even wrote any winning speeches. In response, the Dune star revealed, "What a great question, 'cause, like you said, this is my fourth Golden Globe nomination."

He further added, "Look, I'll just say this... there's nothing more uniquely hilarious and something you cannot share with anyone when you get home and you tear up the little thing that you never had to use and you think to yourself, 'You narcissistic arrogant prick. On what planet did you think you were gonna use this?'”

Chalamet has had quite a successful career professionally. The actor went on to star in the second installment of Dune, alongside Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh.

Previously, the actor received Golden Globe nominations for his performances in Wonka, Call Me By Your Name, and Beautiful Boy. The Little Women actor has been attending various events and press conferences in order to promote his critically acclaimed movie.

As for his character, the actor will be seen in the role of Dylan, a folk and a rock music legend.

Apart from Chalamet, the movie will also star Elle Fanning, Edward Norton, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, and Scoot Mcnairy. The movie is directed by James Mangold, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Jay Cocks.

The movie will hit theaters on December 25.

