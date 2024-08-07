‘Thought I Wasn't Good Enough': Tom Grennan Talks About Living With ADHD

Tom Grennan got candid about his ADHD diagnosis and has channeled it to focus on new music. The British chart-topper has long been transparent with his personal struggles and did not hesitate to disclose that he was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The common mental disorder is characterized by inattention and impulsiveness known to usually affect children. Soon after, Grennan, 29, told The Sun on Tuesday, 6 August that he always struggled to focus on his academics in school but was never tested for ADHD.

“I’ve got ADHD and I struggled with concentrating at school. I’ve just been told I’ve got ADHD. It wasn’t picked up at school. Maybe that’s why I sat there unable to focus,” the Remind Me singer shared.

According to reports, ADHD affects 5% of children in the US, more in percentage to boys than girls in the UK. It is also often linked to anxiety, depression, insomnia and other similar symptoms.

The diagnosis comes amid his plans for an upcoming album that he working on with notable producer Justin Tranter while residing in the US, as revealed by Grennan in the Wonderbox podcast hosted by Russell Howard, the Daily Mail reported.

The Bedford native said that he has “gone deep” with his upcoming album with music about struggles from all fronts of his life, be it alcohol, drugs, childhood troubles, or family relationships. “I’ve opened up about my life, from being a kid to now, family and relationships,” Grennan, who is also dyslexic, revealed.

Grennan’s introduction to music has been a personal journey where he would resort to writing notes when struggling with life and eventually found himself singing them as lyrics with a guitar. At a point in life, the hitmaker disclosed he felt the world was against him and he hardly opened up his heart to anyone, neither his friends or family.

“I couldn't get out of bed, I thought the whole world was against me. I thought I wasn't good enough,” Tom Grennan shared in an interview with broadcaster Roman Kemp for the mental health charity YoungMinds. So then, his way of expressing feelings took a musical form further charting his road to success and stardom.

Simultaneously, the singer-songwriter’s relationship with his mother improved and he was finally able to convey his thoughts on his mental health struggles which he referred to as a “sinking hole.”

Grennan felt heard and seen only after he began going to therapy where the musician found a person who understood precisely what he was going through. “it helped me direct these thoughts and put them into context,” he explained.

Nevertheless, the singer has vowed to be honest with his fans and says he is not “shy” about his struggles which range from hard to good times. Grennan felt his fans around the world deserve to know the truth and resonate with anyone going through the same experiences.

Tom Grennan debuted with his 2018 album, Lighting Matches, and has released two more albums, Evering Road in 2021 and What Ifs & Maybes in 2023.

