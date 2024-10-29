Throwback: When Andrew Garfield Revealed His 'Dream Role' Is To Be A Father In Real Life

Andrew Garfield has predominantly portrayed young characters in films, but he has longed to be a father in real life. The Never Let Me Go star first shared his fatherly instincts while promoting his 2018 movie Under the Silver Lake.

During a Q&A session on IMDb to promote the film, a fan asked Garfield, known for his role in The Amazing Spider-Man, about his "dream role."

Responding to the person in the audience, Garfield said, “This is such a cheesy response: to be a father.”

Further talking to the fans and addressing the ones present for the event, The Eyes of Tammy Faye actor had a beautiful blush on his face as he continued to say that his dream role is to be a father of a kid in real life and not only in a movie.

Talking about a fatherly role played by Andrew Garfield, he was seen depicting one in 99 Homes.

The film showed the actor playing the character of a single dad who loses his home to foreclosure. Per Andrew Garfield, the role made him aware of the fatherly instincts within him.

Garfield was recently seen in a romantic drama movie, We Live in Time. The actor played the role of Tobias, alongside another great actor, Florence Pugh, who played Almut.

His 2018 entry, Under the Silver Lake, is a thriller and mystery movie that starred Riley Keough, Topher Grace, Riki Lindhome, and Grace Van Patten.

Advertisement

The storyline of the film talks about Sam, played by Garfield, who finds a woman swimming in his apartment’s pool.

However, the next day, Sam learns that the woman has gone missing. The film shows the Tick, Tick... Boom! actor on the lookout for the missing woman across Los Angeles.

The thriller movie eventually takes you on a tour of conspiracies and mind-blowing yet bizarre incidents. The film premiered on May 15, 2018, at the Cannes Film Festival, competing for the Palme d’Or.

Under the Silver Lake was released in theaters on December 7, 2018.



ALSO READ: ‘Really Healing’: Andrew Garfield On His Experience Returning As Spiderman For No Way Home