Todd Chrisley Is Removed From His Job At Prison Chapel For THIS Reason; Attorney Says, 'He Is Upset'

Todd Chrisley, the reality TV star best known for Chrisley Knows Best, has lost his position working at the chapel in Federal Prison Camp Pensacola. Chrisley is currently serving time after he and his wife Julie Chrisley were convicted of tax evasion, fraud, and conspiracy.

His attorney, Jay Surgent, shared with PEOPLE that Todd was removed from his job as an assistant to the chaplain due to associating with inmates who are part of the prison’s Residential Drug Abuse Program.

According to Surgent, Todd’s removal from the role has left him upset. Before losing his position, he had been involved in setting up religious services, which included Christian, Jewish, and Muslim programs.

Todd also had access to a small office in the chapel, which he used for his volunteer work. Surgent stated, "He’s very disappointed and upset that he can no longer participate in the administration of religious services at Pensacola."

Surgent stated, "Todd feels he was removed from his duties without cause, but this has not affected his firm belief that in the end, God will work things out for him, Julie, and his family."

While Surgent shared Todd’s disappointment, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has remained silent on the matter. A representative told TMZ that for privacy reasons, they do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including their work detail assignments.

Todd Chrisley’s removal from his chapel duties comes after he has spent over a year in prison following his and Julie’s 2022 sentencing.

The couple was convicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, fraud, and conspiracy in 2019 and were sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars. They reported to prison in January 2023, after their appeals were unsuccessful.

In September 2023, both Todd and Julie Chrisley saw their sentences reduced. Todd’s sentence was cut, and his new release date is now set for June 26, 2032.

Julie, whose original seven-year prison sentence had been vacated due to insufficient evidence, saw her sentence upheld after a federal judge ruled that her original punishment was sufficient. According to inmate records, Julie’s new release date is set for April 22, 2028.

In August 2023, Savannah Chrisley spoke about the emotional toll the legal battle has had on her. Speaking on her podcast, Unlocked, she revealed that she is trying not to get her hopes up because a lot of things within this legal battle have not gone their way. She said she expect the worst, and anything else that is better than that is a win.

Savannah also shared how she has been dreaming of her mother’s return. She said that’s the only dreams that she has had recently. It’s just her coming home and her being at home to the point that she wakes up and she is kind of disoriented.

