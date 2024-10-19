Tom Holland Reveals He Feels 'Great Pride' Doing THIS Special Gesture For Girlfriend Zendaya

Tom Holland recently revealed his passion for carpentry while sharing the sweet gesture he loves to do for his girlfriend, Zendaya. He said he enjoys helping out his girlfriend when repairs are required around the house.



Speaking to the Rich Roll podcast, the Spider-Man actor stated it makes him happy whenever he can assist the Dune star by using his incredible handyman skills. He mentioned that the Euphoria star has many things in her house that could likely break, and when they do, he takes great pride in doing the repairs. He said, "If something breaks in Zendaya's house, I take huge pride in fixing it."

In another instance, he gushed about how he built cupboards and installed a new wardrobe in her guest room and so beautifully placed it into the room that it perfectly matched the decor. He took special care to note that he was very pleased with the alteration and that it enhanced the room as well. He stressed that he was very proud of himself when the wardrobe he built for his girlfriend looked like it was a part of the wall.

Holland is inspired by his grandfather, a carpenter by profession, who passed the profession onto him as a child. As a carpentry enthusiast, Holland’s career as an actor does not stop him from pursuing the craft, and he hopes to carry it on. One of his future goals is to have a property where he can work on carpentry projects and continue the family tradition.

He said, "Hopefully, one day, one of my goals is to have a property where I can have a little workshop on site and keep up that little family tradition of carpentry."

While Holland comically belittled his abilities, stating he would not likely consider himself a carpenter, he did stress that he is capable of handling simple tasks such as re-attaching a door. During the podcast, he even joked that if he didn’t make it as an actor, he would ‘turn into a carpenter down the line’ and sail into the sunset, which to him was a rather appealing concept.

This is not the first time that Holland has revealed his passion for woodworking. In an interview dated June 2023, he focused on winning Zendaya over early in their relationship by fixing one of the broken doors in her house. He could still recall that routine effort, which, in his opinion, helped improve their relationship and is now a treasured event in their history.

