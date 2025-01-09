Travis Kelce Reveals Time Of The Year He Won't Get Married Amid Engagement Rumors with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has made a surprising statement regarding his wedding plans, saying that he would never consider tying the knot during one specific season. His statements came during the January 8 episode of his podcast, New Heights, while discussing fall weddings with his brother Jason Kelce.

When asked about his opinion on fall weddings, Kelce shared his personal views. “I’ve seen weddings in f**king February. I’ve seen weddings everywhere but the fall,” he shared.

He went on to say that he isn’t sure if the fall is a good wedding season. “I actually don’t know people who’ve gotten married in the fall because all the weddings I’ve been to and all my friends always do it in the summer,” he added.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end pointed out that the timing of the NFL season makes fall weddings complicated. Kelce stated that you must be willing to find a weekend when the team isn't facing anyone good.

For him, the months of September, October, and November are packed with football commitments, meaning he’s unavailable for weddings during this time.

Despite his thoughts on fall weddings, rumors about Kelce's potential engagement to Taylor Swift are making headlines. The two have been dating for about two years now, and fans are speculating that Kelce may propose soon. Reports suggest that they are planning to live together in Nashville and may want to start a family.

While Travis shared his concerns about fall weddings, his older brother Jason Kelce had a different perspective. He stated that there are many more important things than football, one of which is weddings.

Jason added that it’s important to consider your partner’s wishes and that he would just do the wedding whenever she wants because that's your job now.

