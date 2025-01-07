Taylor Swift's Beau Travis Kelce Reveals How Many Kids Brother Jason Kelce Should Have; And The Reason Is Hilarious

Travis Kelce is looking forward to becoming an uncle to many more of his brother Jason Kelce’s kids. While having a conversation on their new podcast, the NFL star opened up about how many kids he thinks his brother should have.

Jason Kelce , who is already a father to three daughters, is set to welcome a fourth girl with his wife, Kylie Kelce. Amidst preparing for the new baby, the Kansas City Chiefs star encouraged his brother to try for a fifth child as well.

While sitting down for a chat on the recent New Heights podcast episode, Travis said to his elder brother, "You can always go for the starting five... field an infield,” referring to a softball team of kids.

Previously, while speaking about his growing family, the Philadelphia Eagles star revealed that he had initially wanted to have three kids, while his wife had been insistent on five. He also pointed out that baby number four, who is on the way, might be their last one.

Meanwhile, in an episode of Not Gonna Lie, Kylie Kelce revealed that she has reconsidered her five-kid plan, admitting that she doesn’t enjoy being pregnant anymore. She also confirmed in a later episode of the podcast that she would be happy being a mom to four kids. Kylie shared that she "wanted four with room for a pleasant surprise."

As for Travis Kelce, the NFL star is happy being an uncle to his three nieces and is eagerly preparing for the arrival of the newest addition to the family.

