Vin Diesel Leaves Newlywed German Couple Surprised After Crashing Their Wedding; See HERE

A German couple’s wedding photo shoot was crashed by Vin Diesel on a whim, proving that he values the lifelong lesson that family comes first. Actor and influencer Matthias Höhn and his now-wife Lejla held their nuptials on Saturday in the city of Munich and stepped out to get some photos for their special day when this fated visit happened.

In a now-viral TikTok, the couple can be seen twirling romantically as they embrace, followed by some black-and-white shots of their day. The Fast and Furious actor arrives in a casual outfit: a tank top and gym shorts, greets the couple, and makes a heart sign, before posing with the two in a moment of lifetime remembrance.

“simply fever dream,” captioned the influencer on the video posted later on Instagram. The comments were flooded with people joking about how Diesel’s appearance could be explained by his trademark dialogue: “The most important thing in life will always be family.” One commenter said on the same line, "Vin Diesel came to a random wedding because Family comes first." There were also a slew of comments that noted Lejla’s endearing gaze towards the actor, suggesting that she might have been a lifelong fan. "She looks more in love with Diesel than Matze,” wrote another user.

Lejla confirmed how the events unfolded on the day. She informed the German news site called Bits that a limousine stopped by at their wedding and a security guard got out to inform them that they had a guest waiting to wish them on their big day. "A very likable person, so friendly and accommodating,” Lejla informed, calling the experience amazing.

What's next for Vin Diesel?

It turns out that Diesel is currently in Munich training for the next installment of the Riddick verse. He was on the way to a shoot, and the wedding ceremony fell on his route. The actor is set to return to the Fast and Furious franchise as well, reprising his role as Dominic Torreto in the upcoming Fast 11. This comes a year after allegations of sexual assault were made by his former assistant in a lawsuit, which he denied earlier this year.

