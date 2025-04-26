Virginia Giuffre Death: Horrific Car Crash, Cryptic Posts and More, A Look at Her Last Few Tragic Months

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death and sexual assault.

Virginia Giuffre, a victim of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, passed away at 41. On Friday, April 25, her death by suicide was confirmed in a statement released by her family. “It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia,” the statement read.

Advertisement

“She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking,” it added. Giuffre led an emotionally challenging life, having been the victim of assault and dealt with its aftermath. She accused Epstein and Prince Andrew of wrongdoing, but the latter continued to deny her allegations.

When she was 17, she and the royal came to a settlement which required him to pay $12 million. In a joint statement released by them, Andrew regretted his association with Epstein, who was convicted of the assault charges.

He also praised Giuffre’s “bravery” and that of other survivors for standing up for themselves. However, three years after the settlement, Giuffre made headlines yet again. She posted a picture of herself covered in bruises on Instagram.

Showing her battered face, she alleged that she had four days to live after a critical car crash led to renal failure. She alleged that a school bus driver drove towards her car at 110km while she slowed down for a turn.

Advertisement

“I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes,” she added. Later, the driver claimed that Giuffre had blown the collision story out of proportion.

Even the West Australian police confirmed that she hadn’t sustained injuries following the incident. On Friday, her family confirmed that she had passed away by suicide and due to renal failure, as she’d claimed in her post.

Giuffre is survived by her three children, whom she shared with her estranged husband, Robert.