Jeffrey Epstein’s Contact List Reveals Michael Jackson, Prince Andrew, Naomi Campbell, and More A-List Celebrities’ Names

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual assault

Jeffrey Epstein's phone list contained a host of well-known celebrities, including Michael Jackson, Prince Andrew, and more. The unsealed documents recently released by the Justice Department uncovered that multiple A-listers were in touch with Epstein.

Apart from Jackson and Prince Andrew, other celebrities named were Naomi Campbell, Alec Baldwin, Mick Jagger, and Ethel Kennedy, the mother of Robert F. Kennedy. The former Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, was also included in the list, as reported by the New York Post.

However, the 200-page document did not contain any other major revelations. Instead, it revealed Epstein's flight logs and the high-profile actors, models, musicians, and politicians who were already speculated to be associated with the infamous pedophile.

Although this contact information was cited in the documents, Fox News indicated that none of the individuals named were charged with any crime involving Epstein. A second filing titled "MASSEUSES" contained 254 names, though those names were blacked out.

Even with the release of these documents, an inside source informed The Post that the revelations have been disappointing to those hoping for more information regarding Epstein's relationships with powerful political leaders. The representatives of the celebrities mentioned have not returned requests for comment.

These files were unsealed following a federal court order to make public documents concerning Epstein's abuse of more than 250 minors in his Florida and New York residences. The Office of Public Affairs stated that the documents now made public reveal his "sexual exploitation of over 250 underage girls at his homes in New York and Florida."

The case of Epstein has come under extreme public scrutiny, given his association with influential figures who, in some cases, had connections to his personal plane, which was nicknamed the Lolita Express, and his isolated Caribbean island.

Epstein surrounded himself with powerful politicians and business leaders, often under the guise of philanthropy and networking for business. His group reportedly included former President Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

In 2007, Trump had allegedly excluded Epstein from Mar-a-Lago after a reported incident in which Epstein had been involved with a teenage girl.

Jeffrey Epstein took his own life in 2019 at the age of 66 inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City while facing federal charges of sex trafficking.