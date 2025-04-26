Prince Andrew's Former GF Sparks Outrage with Vile Comments on Virginia Giuffre's Suicide: 'When Lies Catch...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide.

Prince Andrew's ex-girlfriend, Lady Victoria Hervey, has come under fire across the globe after sharing a contentious post regarding Virginia Giuffre's demise at the age of 41. Giuffre was one of the alleged victims of the prince's abuse who died by suicide.

Lady Victoria posted on social media a screenshot of the news of Giuffre's death, captioned with vile words that sparked fury among followers. Hervey took to her Instagram Stories to caption the screen grab with, "When lies catch up to you, there's no way out."

Giuffre had famously claimed to have been trafficked to Prince Andrew when she was a teenager. However, the Duke of York has always denied the allegations. Even though Andrew settled with Giuffre for money in 2022, he admitted no culpability.

A few hours later, Hervey posted a message saying she was going to "pause" writing about Giuffre's passing, conceding that the death was indeed "tragic," especially when it involves a young mother of three. She did not remove her original post, further stoking the public's fury.

She added a separate message that said, "I have taken the decision to pause my posts on Virginia Giuffre at this time. Irrespective of the circumstances, suicide in anyone at any time is tragic, and in a young mother who has children, even more so."

Lady Victoria rose to fame for her affair with Prince Andrew after quitting Hollywood, where she had appeared briefly in a Tom Hanks movie. She has come under fire in recent years as one of Donald Trump's most ardent supporters and one of the most outspoken defenders of Andrew.

The furor surrounding Lady Victoria Hervey's comments brings another level of chaos to a case already tragic. Giuffre's death by suicide comes six years after Jeffrey Epstein died in his New York prison cell before his federal trial for s*x trafficking offenses.

Virginia Giuffre's family confirmed her death on Friday, labeling her as a 'fierce warrior' who could no longer bear the burden of the abuse she suffered.

