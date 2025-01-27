WATCH Taylor Swift’s Epic Reaction to Travis Kelce Singing Get Down Tonight After Chiefs' Win at AFC Championship

Taylor Swift was laughing and cheering as Travis Kelce addressed the crowd after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC Championship for the third consecutive year. The team’s tight end celebrated their victory by giving a moving speech and ending it with a verse of Get Down Tonight by KC & The Sunshine Band.

Kelce took to the stage with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid, and the Hunt family, while his pop star girlfriend Swift and his mother Donna watched from the field on January 26 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The New Heights podcast host started with a shoutout to the cheering fans of the Chiefs and gushed about the feeling of playing at Arrowhead for every single AFC Championship. The Cruel Summer hitmaker laughed and cheered as she listened to Kelce’s speech.

"Hey, before you guys get out of here," the NFL star said before singing the song. "Just do a little dance. Make a little love," he sang, then asked the crowd to help finish the lyrics by putting his hand to his ear. Kelce then completed the verse, singing the hook of the song, Get Down Tonight.

The camera again panned to the Grammy winner, who was seen smiling and clapping at his gesture. Mahomes also addressed the crowd and expressed gratitude toward the Chiefs Kingdom’s "loud and proud" support for the team. "We love you, Chiefs Kingdom," he screamed while hoisting the Lamar Hunt Trophy.

After the winners gave their celebratory speeches, the Chiefs’ family members walked onto the field to convey their congratulations. Swift and Kelce embraced each other and shared several kisses to celebrate the victory while being covered in red and yellow confetti.

Kelce, Mahomes, and the team will reunite for the Super Bowl championship, set to take place on February 9, where they’ll attempt to make history as the first NFL team to win the title three times in a row.