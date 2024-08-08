Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her boyfriend Ken Urker are soon set to welcome their first baby into the world. The 33-year-old actress and star of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up is taking her fans and friends along for her pregnancy journey. Blanchard shared a cute comparison to show her followers how big the baby is.

Gypsy wrote the caption, "I’m 16 weeks and our little one is the size of an avocado! I love watching my baby bump grow." Blanchard was seen smiling with an avocado in her hand close to her stomach at a grocery shop in the first picture. A fruit-based size guide with a 16-week-old avocado was shown in the next image.

During a grocery store visit over the weekend, the Louisiana native shared a since-deleted image of herself comparing the size of her growing baby to another fruit. She wrote, "Our baby is already the size of a mango at 15 weeks old! We enjoy seeing my tummy grow!" Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently celebrated her 33rd birthday with her boyfriend Ken Urker.

Blanchard and Urker announced that their child is due in January 2025, following the actress's release from prison in December. Blanchard hinted during a TikTok Live that the baby's gender would be revealed at an upcoming celebration. Blanchard and Urker were previously engaged, but they broke up in 2019 before she married Anderson.

Blanchard and Anderson parted ways earlier this year, three months after being married while she was behind bars for her involvement in her mother's murder. She was given a ten-year sentence for second-degree murder in relation to the killing of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, at the hands of Nicholas Godejohn, Blanchard's ex-boyfriend. After serving seven years in prison, Blanchard was freed last year. Godejohn received a life term in jail.

