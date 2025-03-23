Taylor Swift Ends 100-Day Instagram Break to Praise Bestie Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco's New Album I Said I Love You First

Taylor Swift returned to Instagram after a 100-day break to show support for Selena Gomez’s new album, I Said I Love You First. The pop star shared her excitement on Instagram Stories, praising Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco for their work on the project.

“[Selena Gomez] & [Benny Blanco] I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD,” Swift wrote, sharing a link to the album. This marked Swift’s first post on the platform since December when she celebrated the end of her record-breaking Eras Tour as per Variety.

Gomez’s fans were pleased with Swift’s endorsement but were previously disappointed over the lack of celebrity support for the album. Before Swift’s post, a fan account on X wrote, “No celebrity supporting Selena Gomez’s new album except Becky G. Not Even Taylor Swift.” The post was later deleted.

Additionally, fans criticized Interscope Records for not promoting I Said I Love You First effectively. Many believe the album, which was released on March 21, has not received the push it deserves despite Gomez’s history of supporting other artists.

I Said I Love You First is Gomez’s first major music release since her 2020 album Rare. The album features collaborations with artists like GloRilla, J Balvin, Tainy, and Gracie Abrams, who previously opened for Swift on The Eras Tour. The project also includes contributions from Finneas O’Connell, Justin Tranter, and others.

Ahead of the album’s release, Gomez and Blanco discussed their creative process in a 33-minute Spotify interview. Gomez shared that their songwriting approach was natural and conversational.

“We’d get up in the morning and have a conversation. But our conversation was never led going, ‘What are we going to write in the album?’” Gomez said.

Blanco added, “Sometimes, you’d be saying something really important, and I didn’t know if you even realized, but I would always open my phone and be like, ‘Fuck, that’s such a good line for a song.’”

Gomez announced I Said I Love You First on social media ahead of Valentine’s Day, teasing the album alongside its lead single, Scared of Loving You.