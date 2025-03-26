Benny Blanco Admits Trying to Set Up Fiancée Selena Gomez with Friend Before They Fell in Love; DEETS

Music producer Benny Blanco recently shared that he once tried to set up his now-fiancée, Selena Gomez, with one of his friends. Blanco believed that Gomez hated him when they first met 16 years ago. The couple opened up about their early interactions during a March 24 episode of the Jay Shetty Podcast.

Blanco recalled their first meeting, which was arranged by Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, to collaborate on a song. “I thought she hated me,” Blanco admitted. “Obviously, 99% of it was in my head.” Because of this belief, he tried to introduce Gomez to one of his single friends.

“I was talking to her and said, ‘Oh my God, I have so many good single guy friends… We have dinners at the house all the time; you should come over sometime,’” Blanco shared. “I wasn’t even thinking about anything, and we were talking about our ideal date and this and that.”

Despite Benny Blanco’s initial misunderstanding, the two stayed in touch and became friends. He said he wanted her to be part of their friend group and ensure a smooth collaboration on their song.

Over time, they exchanged texts and sent each other 'ugly' selfies, which strengthened their bond. Selena Gomez later shared on the podcast that she eventually started to develop feelings for Blanco through their conversations, while Blanco admitted he had no idea about her growing affection at the time.

When asked about nearly self-sabotaging his relationship, Blanco said he believed everything happened for a reason and that his actions might have helped Gomez feel more at ease.

Gomez and Blanco confirmed their relationship in December 2023 when Gomez interacted with fan account posts about them on Instagram. They announced their engagement in December 2024 after dating for over a year, as per PEOPLE.

Gomez and Blanco recently released a collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, on March 21. According to a press release, the album gives fans a unique window into their relationship and tells their story, from before they met to falling in love and looking toward the future.