What Elements Did Ariana Grande Put In To Play The Role Of Glinda In Wicked? Find Out What Reports Claim

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer Wicked has created buzz across the internet. As the movie nears its release date, Grande revealed to have put in her personal feelings into the character of Glinda, which she is set to play on the big screens.

In conversation with the BBC news, the actress shared that her experience of losing a loved one helped her portray the character with more conviction.

In Wicked, Grande will be sharing the screen space with Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Jonathan Bailey, and the Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh.

While speaking to the news portal, the actress-singer shared, "Losing someone you love is something we've all unfortunately had to experience—and sometimes we have the privilege to say goodbye and sometimes we don't.”

Meanwhile, in her personal life, Grande has survived major tragedies, which has made an impact on her. In 2017, the singer was safely retrieved from her Manchester concert after a bombing took place.

While the actress was recovering from the incident, her then boyfriend, Mac Miller, passed away a year later.

Apart from adding her personal touch to the character, Grande revealed that it was her dream to play Glinda ever since she first watched the Broadway musical as a child.

The Swindle actress claimed it was a “homecoming experience” for her to be on the sets of Wicked.

Speaking to the media portal, the 25-year-old said, "This music has always brought such comfort and now being able to spend time with it and be trusted with it is the privilege of a lifetime."

Furthermore, she talked about her experience working with Cynthia Erivo. The actress revealed, "From the moment we were cast, Cynthia invited me over and we hung out for five hours and we laughed and we cried and got to know each other.”

She further added, "We had a real conversation right off the bat about creating a safe space for each other and being honest with each other.”

Wicked is a story of the unique bond of friendship between Glinda and Elphaba. However, their friendship is put to the test with the entry of the Wizard of Oz. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on November 22.

