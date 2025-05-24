Cannes queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya twin in black as they return from film festival, don’t miss actress’ Namaste

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a veteran at the Cannes Film Festival and has served major fashion goals over the years. This year was no different as she made stunning appearances on the red carpet. The actress has now returned to Mumbai with her daughter Aaradhya and was seen twinning with her in black. The Cannes queen’s Namaste was unmissable.

In the early hours of May 24, 2025, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she returned from the 78th Cannes Film Festival. She looked stunning in a black top, slacks, and overcoat. The actress’ daughter, Aaradhya, matched her in a black top, denim pants, and an overcoat with pink details. The mother-daughter duo arrived hand in hand.

As they walked towards their car, Aishwarya greeted the paparazzi with folded hands and a smile.

Fans showered Aishwarya and Aaradhya with a lot of love in the comments section. One person said, “Like mother, like daughter,” while another wrote, “Stunning.” Many users conveyed their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

On May 21, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet. She donned an ivory saree, which was a Manish Malhotra creation. What caught everyone’s attention were her rubies and sindoor.

On the second day, Aish graced the festival in a Gaurav Gupta outfit. She wore a black gown with a silver cape. According to the designer, the cape was inscribed with a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita, which meant, “You have a right to perform your actions, but not to the fruits of those actions. Let not the fruits of action be your motive, nor let your attachment be to inaction.”

The Cannes Film Festival is set to conclude on May 24, 2025. Indian celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, Nitanshi Goel, Vishal Jethwa, Aditi Rao Hydari, and more also graced the prestigious event.

On the cinematic front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the movie Ponniyin Selvan: II. Fans are eagerly waiting for her next project.

