What Will The Night Agent Season 3 Be About? Here's What Netflix Has Revealed

Netflix’s The Night Agent Season 3 has fans buzzing with excitement after the release of the second season and the confirmation that filming for the next installment is already underway. While the streaming platform has kept most details under wraps, there are some exciting tidbits to share.

Season 3 will likely continue the plotlines from the second season, especially the consequences of Peter’s decision to become an informant for the FBI within the Monroe organization. His internal struggle will center around his ability to maintain his moral compass while dealing with the dangerous world he’s now a part of. The events surrounding the chemical weapons attack at the United Nations will have lasting effects on Peter’s relationships, including his decision to end things with Rose in an attempt to protect her. As she returns to California to rebuild her life, the future of their relationship remains uncertain, but the show's creator has teased that it will develop in a way that feels authentic to the storyline, leaving the door open for a potential reunion.

While Netflix has not announced an official release date for The Night Agent Season 3, it’s expected to premiere sometime in 2026. Fans will have to wait a little longer for their next fix of Peter’s high-stakes world, but it will be worth it.

Filming for the third season began in late 2024 in Istanbul, with a break during the December holidays before production resumed in February. The international setting promises to add new layers to the show’s global intrigue and action-packed scenes.

Gabriel Basso will reprise his role as Peter Sutherland, joined by returning cast members such as Amanda Warren as Catherine, Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe, and Ward Horton as Governor Hagan. New faces will also join the series, including David Lyons, who will portray a retired spy. Other new characters include the First Lady, a reporter, and a hitman, with additional actors such as Jennifer Morrison, Esteban Moyer, and Suraj Sharma rounding out the cast.

Advertisement

Season 3 of The Night Agent is expected to consist of 10 episodes, similar to the first two seasons, keeping fans hooked with suspense and action. For those who haven’t caught up with the second season yet, it follows Peter as he navigates his new role in the Night Action Agents group, facing dangerous missions and uncovering conspiracies. His partnership with Rose becomes crucial as they work together to stop a new threat to the United States.