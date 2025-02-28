When Scarlett Johansson Called Ex-Husband Ryan Reynolds a ‘Good Guy’ and Reflected on Their Past Marriage

Scarlett Johansson spoke warmly about her ex-husband, Ryan Reynolds, during an April 2023 episode of The Goop Podcast. The actress reflected on her past marriages and shared kind words about Reynolds, whom she was married to from 2008 to 2011.

During her conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow, Johansson corrected the former when she assumed she had been married twice. "Oh, that's right, because I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds!" Paltrow remarked. "Goals!"

Johansson laughed and responded, "Yes. We weren’t married very long, but we were married when I first met you." Despite their divorce, Johansson had nothing but praise for Reynolds. When Paltrow mentioned, "We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house," Johansson agreed, saying, "He's a good guy."

After her divorce from Reynolds, Johansson married journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014. The couple had a daughter, Rose, before divorcing in 2017. In 2020, Johansson tied the knot with Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost. The couple welcomed their son, Cosmo, in August 2021.

On the podcast, Johansson shared that her past relationships played a role in preparing her for her marriage to Colin Jost. She admitted that earlier in her life, she wouldn’t have been ready for the kind of relationship she has now. Looking back, she realized she had struggled with setting boundaries in the past.

Johansson reflected on how her previous marriages helped her understand what she truly needed in a partner. She acknowledged that relationships are challenging because they require constant compromise.

Over time, she came to realize that being with a compassionate person was essential for her, describing it as a fundamental quality in a successful relationship.

Johansson admitted that in the past, she was often drawn to "shiny and attractive" qualities in a partner, like passion or charm. However, when it came to her relationship with Jost, she prioritized deeper compatibility.

She acknowledged that figuring out the fundamental traits she truly needed wasn’t the most exciting process, but she believed it was the key to making her marriage with Jost work.