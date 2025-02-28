Jennifer Coolidge Reacts to Greg’s Return in The White Lotus 3 Despite Tanya’s Death Last Season: 'Hope He Gets...'

Jennifer Coolidge became a fan favorite as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, but her character met a dramatic end in season two. Despite her departure, Coolidge is still watching season three of the HBO series. She told Forbes, “Yes, I am. And I’m envious as hell.”

Coolidge acknowledged that fans have hoped she could return as Tanya’s twin sister, but she said that isn’t happening. She praised series creator Mike White, saying he knows how to tell a great story.

She also teased that season three has an eerie feel and expects that “something’s going to go horribly wrong.” With Jon Gries returning as Tanya’s husband Greg, she joked, “I hope he gets it! I hope they do something terrible to him.”

Jennifer Coolidge stars in Riff Raff, a crime comedy with Ed Harris and Bill Murray, which premieres on February 28. She plays Ruth, the ex-wife of Harris’s character, in a dysfunctional family caught in trouble.

She found the role appealing because it was different from the rich, spoiled characters she has played in the past. Ruth, she said, had a good life early on but later found herself lost and unwanted. Coolidge was also drawn to the film’s tone and setting, as she grew up near Boston and felt connected to the story.

Coolidge has been a staple in comedy for decades, from Legally Blonde to Two Broke Girls. Looking back at her early career, she noted how comedy has changed. She recalled that in the 1990s, humor felt safer and lacked honesty. She compared it to child-friendly stand-up, where performers avoided controversial topics.

Advertisement

Now, she sees comedians pushing boundaries and embracing vulnerability. She believes modern comedy is more raw and honest, though sometimes it crosses a line. While she enjoys the boldness, she admitted that some jokes about personal tragedies can feel unnecessary.