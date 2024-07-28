Where To Stream Sinead O'Connor Documentary's For Free? Streaming Details Explored Amid First Death Anniversary

Music fans can pay tribute to Sinéad O'Connor on the first anniversary of her death. Kathryn Ferguson, director of the documentary Nothing Compares, announced that the film will be available to stream for free on La Cinéma Club for the next seven days starting July 26.

Since the film's release in 2022, many people worldwide have asked how to view it, especially those without access to streaming platforms or in regions where it's not available. Ferguson wrote on Instagram that now everyone can watch the film and honor Sinéad O'Connor's extraordinary talent and dedication to standing up for the oppressed.

Documentary chronicles Sinéad O'Connor’s rise: Ferguson urges fans to share

The documentary covers Sinéad O'Connor's rise to fame and how she used her voice before her unique personality led to her exile from mainstream pop. Ferguson encouraged fans to share the announcement widely. She also noted, "It's hard to believe a year has passed; I think about her every day," prompting fans to express their gratitude in the comments.

One fan called it a lovely gesture to remember Sinéad, while another expressed gratitude for the timely release of the film. Ferguson also wrote an article for The Independent on O'Connor's 57th birthday, December 8, 2023, explaining her passion for making the documentary.

Ferguson wants to spark conversation with Sinéad O'Connor film

Ferguson wanted the audience to see Sinéad O'Connor as she did—revered and respected. She aimed for viewers to feel angered by how O'Connor was treated, have a good cry, and leave feeling inspired.

Ferguson hoped to set the record straight and spark a conversation, noting that the outpouring of love for Sinéad from the first screening was profound.

She also expressed gratitude for the positive response and the chance to honor O'Connor’s legacy, emphasizing how the film has resonated deeply with audiences.

