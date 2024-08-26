Quentin Tarantino Partially Blames Alec Baldwin For Rust Shooting Death Of Halyna Hutchins

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is making some controversial claims about the 2021 shooting on the set of Rust, saying Alec Baldwin, though not fully responsible for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, is surely partially at fault.

The director sat down with Bill Maher for an episode of his Club Random podcast published on Sunday, August 25, where Bill called the prosecutors charging Baldwin in the case rubbish. Tarantino shared a slightly different view, saying the accident was 90% the armorer’s fault, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, but the rest of the blame lies with the actor and producer, who used the weapon without checking it. Tarantino stated that actors should check their weapons to ensure there are no bullets in the barrel or any other issues with the weapon while using it in a scene.

It is worth noting that SAG-AFTRA, the union representing acting professionals, previously noted that they don’t feel it is the actor’s responsibility to examine the safety of on-set weapons, contradicting Tarantino’s opinions here.

For those who may not know, the involuntary manslaughter charge leveled against Baldwin was dismissed by Judge Marlowe Sommer of New Mexico in July after it was revealed the prosecutors knowingly withheld evidence crucial in the case from the actor’s legal team. Baldwin, who faced 18 months in jail upon conviction, reportedly wept happy tears in the court when the decision was announced. According to TMZ, he has since filed suit against Special Prosecutor Kari Morrissey in the case as well as Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

Gutierrez-Reed, for her part in the accident, was sentenced to 18 months in prison in April after Judge Sommer held her accountable for single-handedly turning a safe weapon lethal. She, during her sentencing hearing, however, called herself “young and naive” and blamed the media for portraying her as a “complete monster.” She told the court she had been overworked and under-resourced on the film.

Judge Sommer, not buying any of it, per Deadline, called out Gutierrez-Reed for not taking accountability and putting the blame for the live round in the gun on everyone but herself.

