Will Katy Perry put a double act for American Idol and King Charles III's coronation? Here is what we know!

Katy Perry is a woman on a mission. The accomplished 38-year-old singer is set to perform at the highly anticipated concert for King Charles III's coronation on Sunday, May 7 at the majestic Windsor Castle in England. However, her busy schedule doesn't end there. Perry will also be serving as a judge for the live show of the popular television series, American Idol, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on the same day. Her fans are left wondering how she will manage to pull off both demanding commitments. It's clear that Perry is a true professional who won't let anything stand in the way of her art.

What is the singer saying?

"You'll just have to tune in and wait and see. The hologram is finally real!" Perry quipped while speaking with ET's Matt Cohen.

"I'm grateful I get to go. I met His Majesty to Be a few years ago and he named me as one of the ambassadors to his organization, The British Asian Trust, which is an organization that helps fight to end child trafficking," Perry shared. "So I'm also an ambassador for UNICEF, and it really aligned with my values. That's mostly why I'm going, to be an ambassador and to say, 'Hey, this is me from the USA.' No, but it's so cool."

Not only Perry, but fellow Idol judge Lionel Richie will also be performing at the historic event on Sunday.

King Charles III's upcoming coronation concert has secured performances from some of the biggest names in music, including Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Andrea Bocelli. Despite other artists refusing to participate, these three talented performers have agreed to take part in the highly anticipated event. Notably, Katy Perry has been a proud ambassador of the British Asian Trust since 2020, which was co-founded by Charles to combat poverty in South Asia. This concert promises to be a memorable celebration of music and culture, with incredible performances from some of the most talented artists in the world.