Who Is Sophia Skoro? Vanderpump Rules Alum Tom Schwartz Sparks Dating Rumors With College Grad

Tom Schwartz may have a new woman in his life. The Vanderpump Rules star has sparked dating rumors with Sophia Skoro, after the recent college graduate posted a video of the pair doing a popular TikTok trend.

In the clip, the rumored couple danced around a hotel room in Las Vegas before posing in the mirror together.

Who is Sophia Skoro?

According to her Instagram, Sophia Skoro runs a website where she rents and sells vintage clothing. Skoro, who graduated college in 2022, is also an associate media planner and strategist for Publicis Groupe’s Agency Zenith. Her primary job is to execute media and advertising plans for TikTok.

According to Skoro’s social media pages, she works as a vintage designer curator and graduated from the University of Oregon in June 2022. She later moved to Los Angles around November 2022.

About Tom Schwartz

Tom Schwartz was born and raised in Woodbury, Minnesota. He studied pre-med at Florida State University after high school before getting into modeling. While at present he's busy appearing on Vanderpump Rules and Winter House, Tom is overseeing his California bars: He's a part-owner of both TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy's.

In 2011, he was an extra on an episode of True Blood, playing a fairy. "Yeah, they curled my hair and I had a crown. It was a good look for me," he told The Daily Dish podcast in 2018. He also appeared on Two and a Half Men as an Italian exchange student in 2013. Recently, he appeared as a contestant on the reality show Stars on Mars.

Schwartz and Katie Maloney began dating in 2011, and the ups and downs of their relationship were chronicled during the first two seasons, despite Tom not yet being a full cast member. He gave her a promise ring in 2014, to her great dissatisfaction, then asked her to marry him in 2015.

Their August 2016 wedding was broadcast on Vanderpump Rules during Season 5. Unfortunately, it turned out there were legal issues with their first wedding, so their second wedding took place in July 2019 and was broadcast during Season 8.

Tom Schwartz sparks dating rumors with Sophia Skoro

While it’s unclear how long the pair have known each other, Skoro posted another video of both of them riding in the backseat of a car together in early February. Around the same time, both were spotted out to dinner together at Laurel Hardware in Los Angeles.

Although Schwartz didn’t comment on either clip, he did tell Andy Cohen last month that he was quietly seeing a mystery woman. "I would say I am not, not dating. I’m hanging out,” he said on Watch What Happens Live.

However, he hinted that the mystery woman was hoping to keep their romance out of the spotlight, “I think she would prefer that I didn’t say, but I’m hanging out.”

Schwartz was previously married to Katie Maloney. The twosome started dating in 2011 and tied the knot five years later.

They decided to call it quits in 2022 and their divorce played out on the hit Bravo series. Although the pair remained cordial at first, things later soured due to Schwartz’ romance with co-star Raquel Leviss and his subsequent involvement in the beauty pageant queen’s affair with his best friend Tom Sandoval.

