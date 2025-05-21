Sunny Deol in Death Sentence Remake Aamir Khan The Royals Paresh Rawal exits Hera Pheri 3 Urvashi Rautela Paresh Rawal exits Hera Pheri 3 Mission Impossible 8 vs Mission Impossible 7 Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Raid 2 Box Office cannes film festival 2025

Who Was Michael Tretow? All About Legendary Music Producer Behind ABBA's Greatest Hits Amid His Death At 80

Michael Tretow, ABBA’s iconic music producer, has passed away at the age of 80, his family confirmed.

Ipshita Chakraborty
Written by Ipshita Chakraborty
Published on May 21, 2025
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Michael Tretow, the man behind many of ABBA's greatest hits, has passed away at the age of 80, as confirmed by his family. ABBA's trailblazing sound engineer was the mastermind of the legendary band's unique studio sound.

Tretow's family informed the news of his demise to Swedish publication Aftonbladet, who asked for respect of their privacy and will not report the circumstances of his death.

Born in Sweden, Bo Michael Tretow started making music and recording experiments during his teenage years. His career took off when he became a sound engineer at Metronome Studio in Stockholm. There, he met Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, a chance encounter that would go on to influence the course of pop history.

Tretow became a crucial element in the ascension of ABBA to international stardom. Dubbed by fans and colleagues as the "fifth member" of the band, he was responsible for developing the group's iconic Wall of Sound aesthetic, with dense layering and melodic complexity. His engineering skills were involved in all of ABBA's albums, aside from their 2021 album, Voyage.

Benny Andersson paid Tretow the ultimate compliment by describing him as "a fantastic inspirer and joy-maker," while Anni-Frid Lyngstad highlighted that he would always be a part of the ABBA sound. Agnetha Fältskog remembered last visiting Tretow before his death, commenting that even in sickness, his sense of humor and spirit were still intact.

Aside from his contributions to ABBA, Michael Tretow had a successful solo career as a musician and contributed his skills to numerous film and advertisement soundtracks. He is survived by his wife and son.

