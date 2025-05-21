Michael B. Tretow Dies: ABBA Shares Emotional Tribute to Iconic Producer After Sudden Death at 80

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

ABBA’s legendary sound engineer and close collaborator Michael B. Tretow has died at the age of 80. His family confirmed the news this week, with tributes pouring in from fans and the Swedish music community. Tretow played a vital role in shaping the sound of ABBA and worked with the group throughout their rise to global fame in the 1970s.

All four members of ABBA—Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, and Agnetha Fältskog—have shared emotional tributes to Tretow.

Benny Andersson said in his heartfelt statement, “You meant more to us four in ABBA than anyone else. I hope and believe that you felt it throughout all the years that have passed since we worked (and continuously laughed) in the studio. Our music lives on, it seems, and you are the one who made it timeless. You were a fantastic inspirer and joy-maker. And the finest sound engineer the world has ever seen. I miss you. And I've saved all your coconuts!”

Björn Ulvaeus added, “His significance for ABBA cannot be overestimated. He was a warm, generous person and a good friend. Thanks, Micke, for all the laughs!”

In a statement to Swedish outlet Aftonbladet, Anni-Frid Lyngstad said that Michael B. Tretow had been a source of security in their studio bubble, bringing endless creativity, warmth, and joy. She added that no one else could have filled that role as perfectly and said he would always be a part of the ABBA sound and never forgotten.

Agnetha Fältskog shared that she was grateful to have spent time with Tretow just a few weeks before his death. Despite his illness, she said his laughter and humor were still present. She recalled the many memories they had shared and said his encouraging words during recordings had meant a great deal. She described his passing as the loss of a talented and unique person and said he would remain in their hearts forever.

Michael B. Tretow was more than just a sound engineer; he was seen by many fans as the fifth member of ABBA. He helped create the signature ABBA sound using innovative production techniques, as per Mirror.

According to Mixdown, Tretow engineered and produced classics like Ring Ring, Waterloo, Mamma Mia, and Super Trouper. He used tom-heavy drum mixing to preserve the vocal clarity and famously mic’d grand pianos with three C414 condensers, a rare method at the time.

Tretow worked on all of ABBA’s albums except their 2021 reunion record, Voyage. He started with the group while working at Metronome Studio in the 1970s and remained a key creative force behind the scenes.

