Why Did Adam DeVine Get 26 Surgeries? Everything You Need to Know

Adam DeVine's ordeal began with a horrific childhood injury that required a staggering 26 surgeries and prolonged physical therapy. He overcame these early obstacles, developed his comedic style, and became well-known for his exceptional role in Workaholics.

His career took off after he was cast in critically acclaimed television shows like Modern Family, popular movies like Pitch Perfect, and the popular television program The Righteous Gemstones.

Adam’s impressive résumé and numerous accolades showcase his success. However, his childhood tragedy forged him into the determined fighter he is today, willing to do whatever it takes to achieve his goals.

Adam DeVine barely survived a childhood accident that required 26 surgeries

Casting Frontier revealed that Adam DeVine nearly died due to a horrific accident when he was just 11 years old. In 1995, while riding his bike across a street, he was struck by a cement truck.

Adam was instantly knocked out in the crash and dragged 500 feet by a 42-ton truck. Remarkably, he remained on his bike during the collision, allowing him to survive. He was placed in a medically induced coma and woke up two weeks later, not realizing until then that he had cheated death.

When he woke, Adam found himself unable to move and discovered he was on the verge of organ failure with shattered ribs and punctured lungs. Medical experts informed him that his injuries might prevent him from walking again.

Advertisement

Adam underwent intensive physical therapy for the next two years, during which he had to relearn basic movements like raising his head, sitting up, and walking. After 26 surgeries, he managed to recover and walk again, but each stride was met with another procedure that would put him back in a wheelchair.

Learning to move: From helpless noodle to taking steps

Adam discussed with The Off Camera Show how deeply his family was impacted by the accident. His parents sacrificed everything to be by his side during his recovery. While in and out of hospitals, Adam spent his time watching films and enjoying the work of his favorite comedians.

During his recovery, Adam developed a profound love for humor. He began calling into a local radio station, where his talent for voices and characters surprised everyone and became a popular segment. Despite his emotional and physical struggles, Adam found solace and inspiration in comedy. It not only fueled his creativity but also motivated him to pursue his dream of becoming a comedian.

Advertisement

Young Adam faced significant challenges with physical therapy as he adjusted to his new reality. On an especially tough day, he admitted to his physical therapist that he wanted to give up, as reported by The Off Camera Show.

After two and a half years of rehabilitation, Adam regained enough strength and mobility to play football for his middle school. Although he wasn't an exceptional athlete, staying active helped him remain strong and healthy.

Reflecting on his journey, Adam realized that the accident had profoundly changed him. It taught him the value of life's fleeting nature and the importance of working hard to achieve his goals. Learning to walk again taught him patience and the value of taking things slowly.

After completing his high school education, Adam recovered completely and began his Hollywood career. His experience made him resilient and determined, which motivated him to follow his dreams in spite of obstacles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Celine Dion's health deteriorates; Reports suggest the singer has 'difficulty walking'