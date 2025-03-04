Why Did Angelina Jolie Skip the 2025 Oscars and After-Parties Following Brief Award Season Appearances? Find Out

Angelina Jolie was snubbed at the 2025 Oscars for her performance in the musical biopic Maria. Although she attended the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards this year, Jolie skipped the most prestigious ceremony of the season.

She was also absent from the Oscars afterparties. Perhaps this is because the Maleficent actress was neither a presenter nor a nominee at the 97th Academy Awards. Maria was snubbed from the Best Picture race but received one nomination for Best Cinematography.

In February, Jolie spoke to Backstage about her awards season press interactions. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress revealed at the time that she doesn’t like to let awards buzz consume her life. “I’m dipping in and out of it,” she added.

Jolie explained that she always approaches her work in that manner, whether it’s making movies or attending events. At the end of the day, she looks forward to going home and not letting it become the center of her life.

Speaking about the awards season hype, the actress said it’s better to focus on the “art” rather than the aftermath of its reception. She emphasized that it’s important not to take it too seriously or let it consume your days and work.

Jolie added that, for her, acting is about becoming more in tune with human emotions and studying human behavior while collaborating with creative people. “That creative life stems from real life, not so much a class that you can take,” she explained.

As for playing legendary musician Maria Callas in her latest film, the actress is grateful for the opportunity. Most of all, she enjoyed taking singing lessons and working on a new skill she never thought she would.

“When I meet somebody who’s connected with a film I’ve made, I feel less alone in this world,” Jolie shared.