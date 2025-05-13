Why Did Morgan Wallen Walk Off the SNL Set? Singer Breaks Silence on Viral Moment: 'I Was Just Ready...'

Morgan Wallen has spoken out about his unexpected exit from Saturday Night Live on March 29. During an appearance on Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley, released on May 11, the country singer clarified that his departure wasn’t meant to disrespect anyone.

“No, no, I was just ready to go home,” said Wallen when Pressley asked if he was upset with the show. “I [had] been there all week.” His comments come after fans and media speculated about the walk-off, which soon went viral online.

Wallen was the musical guest during the episode that Mikey Madison hosted. He performed two songs, I’m the Problem and Just in Case, from his upcoming album set to be released on May 16. However, his appearance raised eyebrows when he abruptly left the stage during the closing credits.

Traditionally, performers and cast gather and hug at the end of the show. Wallen gave a brief hug to Madison before walking off toward the side of the camera, without greeting other cast members. The same night, he shared a photo of his private jet on Instagram Stories, captioned, “Get me to God’s country,” which added to the speculation.

The moment didn’t go unnoticed by the SNL cast. In the following week’s Weekend Update on April 5, Colin Jost joked, “Money is leaving the stock market faster than Morgan Wallen at ‘Goodnights.’” Another sketch also referenced his 'God’s country' caption in a Trump impersonation by James Austin Johnson.

Longtime cast member Kenan Thompson also weighed in, telling Entertainment Weekly that the moment stood out. “It just felt so abrupt,” Thompson said. “And it was already such a small grouping on the stage anyway. So it was just like, oh wow, that was pretty visible.”

In an April 2 interview on Last Weekend with Theo Von, Wallen spoke about his complicated relationship with fame. He admitted that it still felt strange and that there were aspects of it he didn’t enjoy.

He shared that going out in public often made him feel on edge, even if no one approached him. Wallen shared that hunting remained one of the few activities where he could fully relax, as it allowed him to spend time with friends in the middle of nowhere without stress.

