Lewis Hamilton Upstaged by Bollywood Star Shah Rukh Khan for ‘Power Dresser’ Title at Met Gala; Bad Bunny Secures Top 5 Spot

The 2025 Met Gala didn’t just deliver spectacle—it reshaped the fashion influence charts. While past red carpets have been dominated by the usual suspects like Rihanna and Zendaya, this year saw a dramatic shake-up. With a surge of first-time attendees and bold new looks, the event’s power rankings revealed unexpected stars driving massive engagement. None more so than Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, who led the top five men’s fashion impact, surpassing global fashion heavyweights.

According to The Hollywood Reporter and data firm Launchmetrics’ exclusive Red Carpet Power Rankings—based on Media Impact Value (MIV), which measures earned engagement across posts, likes, and coverage—Shah Rukh Khan took first place among male attendees, generating $19 million in MIV. Khan made history as the first male Bollywood star to attend the Met Gala, arriving in a regal Sabyasachi ensemble that included a walking stick adorned with an 18-karat gold Bengal tiger and rare gemstones. His Instagram post alone drew over 5.3 million likes and 80,000 replies.

Fellow Indian star Diljit Dosanjh claimed third place with a royal Sikh-inspired look by Prabal Gurung, adding $7.3 million in MIV. Despite co-chairing the gala and wearing a tailored Wales Bonner ensemble, Lewis Hamilton landed outside the top two, highlighting how social media traction and cultural novelty play key roles in fashion influence today.

The gala’s theme, “Tailored for You,” paid homage to Black style and dandyism, inspiring inventive takes on suiting and accessories. The night collectively generated $1.3 billion in MIV, with just the top 10 names and brands contributing $445 million of that total—much of it within the first 48 hours. While Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton won big as the top brand ($55.2 million), and Lalisa Manobal of The White Lotus fame reigned supreme among women, Khan’s breakout moment set a new benchmark for international presence at the Met.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton was joined by the likes of Colman Domingo and Bad Bunny—who wore Prada and secured a top-five finish. However, Hamilton’s relatively low engagement reflected how even major names can be eclipsed when up against global megastars tapping into new audiences.

This year’s Met Gala proved that influence knows no borders. Shah Rukh Khan’s debut not only elevated South Asian representation but also highlighted a shift in global fashion narratives—one where storytelling, culture, and virality matter more than legacy alone. As Khan stole the spotlight, even fashion veterans like Hamilton were reminded: at the Met, style is just the beginning—impact is everything.

