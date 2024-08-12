Why Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Estranged Husband Needs to Get a DNA Test For Her Baby? Find Out

The news that Blanchard and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, are expecting a girl made headlines recently. This news has received a lot of attention, especially because the child's paternity remains unknown. Blanchard's estranged spouse, Ryan Anderson, has stated publicly that he must take a DNA test in order for the legal process to establish paternity. In Louisiana, this requirement is standard practice for separated couples who remain legally married.

The 38-year-old Anderson addressed the situation and expressed his displeasure with the circumstances on social media. In order to settle any doubts regarding his biological relationship to the child, he must take the DNA test.

Although Anderson admits that the test will provide more information, he has stated that he is unclear about how the timeline of events fits with the pregnancy. The fact that Blanchard and Anderson are married complicates matters further. When Blanchard filed for divorce in April of this year, the couple's formal separation was established.

Their marriage was notable because it took place while Blanchard was incarcerated in 2022. Blanchard and Urker announced their pregnancy just a few months after their separation, ushering in a new chapter in their lives.

This development is significant for all parties involved because it demonstrates the intersection of legal, personal, and emotional factors at play. The DNA test results will be critical in resolving paternity questions and determining Blanchard and Anderson's next steps.

Advertisement

During a recent webcast, Anderson acknowledged the affection Ken has received and expressed his satisfaction with the community's response to him. Anderson expressed his happiness to see Ken in such good health and hoped that people who were listening shared his enthusiasm for Team Ryan.

In a related vein, a Louisiana attorney discussed possible legal challenges pertaining to paternity in the context of divorce. The lawyer clarified that there could be legal repercussions regarding the child's paternity if Blanchard's child is born before the divorce is formally finalized.

According to Louisiana law, if a child is born while a mother is married or within 300 days of divorce, her current or former husband is presumed to be the child's father. This assumption will stand unless the biological father goes through a formal process to prove his paternity.

A few crucial steps must be taken in Louisiana in order for a father's name to appear on a child's birth certificate. Anderson must sign an affidavit attesting to Urker's paternity if Urker wishes his name to be listed as the father. Urker's paternity is formally acknowledged by this affidavit, which is a legal document.

Advertisement

Urker must pursue legal action if Anderson refuses to sign this affidavit. To be more precise, Urker will have to submit a motion to the court in order to formally establish paternity. All three parties—Anderson, Urker, and the child—will also have to submit to DNA testing. Verifying the biological relationship between Urker and the child requires this testing.

In a July interview with PEOPLE, Louisiana attorney Beau Brock explained that the state's paternity laws prioritize the child's well-being. These laws ensure that children have legally recognized parents who can provide for them. By requiring DNA testing to confirm or dispute paternity, the laws protect the child's rights while also ensuring that both parents provide the necessary support and recognition. This legal process is critical for ensuring stability and security in the child's family life.

ALSO READ: 'Sweetie, I'm Your Mom': Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Reveals She Has Baby Girl On The Way