Will Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Cut Down on Couple Projects Amid Justin Baldoni Feud? Possibilities Explored

Amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal drama, it is not just The Shallows actress who has been the subject of criticism but also her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The couple came under fire, especially after their attendance at SNL’s 50th anniversary in February.

Now, Lively , who is in the midst of promoting Another Simple Favor, attended the film’s premiere during the SXSW festival, while her husband was notably absent. A source revealed to The Daily Mail that Reynolds ’ absence was an intentional move, particularly after the controversy surrounding their SNL appearance.

This raises the question of whether Reynolds is becoming increasingly concerned about his professional standing amid the ongoing controversy and whether the couple will avoid working together on the same projects to prevent further scrutiny.

A source told The Daily Mail that their SNL appearance “was their first outing together since Blake filed, and it did not bode well for them. Ryan and Blake both now realize that if their careers are to survive, they cannot be involved in the same projects because everything will be heavily scrutinized.”

Previously, another insider revealed to The Daily Mail that the Deadpool & Wolverine star was allegedly concerned about his work being affected by his wife’s legal feud with Baldoni.

The source stated, “Ryan's production company has a lot of projects in the works right now, and Ryan would be devastated if this situation impacted them.”

However, it is not just his own career that the Red Notice star is concerned about. The insider shared that he is also deeply worried about Lively’s professional future and "well-being." The source added, “This has had a deep effect on both Blake and Ryan. This is a nightmare for everyone involved, and the fact that it doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon is even more unsettling.”

Social media users have been highly engaged with this controversy since it first emerged, and they continue to closely follow any updates regarding the feud between Baldoni and Lively.