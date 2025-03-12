Blake Lively Says She Felt 'Love' at Another Simple Favor Premiere Amid Justin Baldoni Feud And Alleged Anna Kendrick Shade

Blake Lively recently took to social media to express her emotions about the Another Simple Favor premiere. Her reaction came after the film’s screening at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival, which saw a chaotic response from attendees.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Blake Lively uploaded several snaps from the event.

Posting a picture of herself in the first frame from the highly acclaimed festival, the Green Lantern actress wrote in her caption, “Watching @asimplefavor opening night @sxsw felt like a rock concert. Thank you to the very best audience.”

She further praised Texas for always having the best response and shared that working on the movie felt like a “gift.” Stating, “To share it with you all and feel the love returned to us was the best feeling,” she also expressed gratitude toward Austin for its warm reception of the crew.

Meanwhile, the Gossip Girl actress also confirmed that her dress was made out of latex. Despite Blake Lively’s happy and engaging post, the premiere was not without controversy. A protester was spotted holding a placard that read, “Justice for Justin Baldoni. Blake lied.”

Additionally, the event saw a frosty reception from Another Simple Favor actress Anna Kendrick, while male co-star Michele Morrone appeared to have a tense interaction with Lively.

Advertisement

Moreover, on March 10, the Age of Adaline actress was accused of having a tense exchange with the crowd at the premiere.

In another post, Blake Lively shared a picture flaunting her outfit while continuing to update fans on the press tour for her latest movie.

In the photo, Lively was seen wearing a floor-length peach-toned coat with silver embellishments, paired with matching pants. She styled the look with a white t-shirt and pointed-toe heels.

Another Simple Favor is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on May 7, 2025.