Dream Productions TEASER: What Happens Inside The Headquarters Where Riley's Emotions Work? Watch

The world of Inside Out is expanding sooner than anticipated, as a four-episode spinoff series based on the super hit animated film franchise is coming to Disney+ at the end of this year rather than its expected early 2025 release window. The offshoot, titled Dream Productions, will premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday, December 11, per the announcement made by Pixar on September 25.

The animation studio's announcement included a brief teaser for the upcoming series, providing viewers with a glimpse into how Riley's dreams are created at a studio. Read the logline for Dream Productions to better understand the footage unveiled by Pixar, which we have attached below:

“Riley is growing up, and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the core emotions send them to Dream Productions. Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voiced by Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (voiced by Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams.”

Dream Productions features the voices of Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Liza Lapira, Ally Maki, Kensington Tallman, and Tony Hals. The series is written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon.

Under the teaser post by Pixar on X, fans praised the studio’s strategy for rolling out the series based on their films while the hype is still around. However, the latest notification ended up disappointing Win or Lose fans, as the series originally scheduled for late 2024 got pushed to February 19 of next year.

The latter series features Will Forte as one of the key voices. The eight-episode offering is directed, written, and executive-produced by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates and produced by David Lally. Each episode of the series follows a different character as they prepare for a championship softball game.

According to a statement by Pete Docter, the Chief Creative Officer at Pixar, these two series really show Pixar creativity at its finest.

