Latest Tamil movies releasing on OTT this week (May 19 - May 25): Vallamai to Sumo

This week brings an exciting lineup of Tamil releases on OTT platforms. Whether you enjoy intense crime stories or feel-good family dramas, there’s plenty in store. With popular stars and promising newcomers leading the cast, viewers are in for an entertaining ride. Let’s explore what’s hitting streaming platforms this week.

Tamil OTT releases this week

1. Sumo

Cast: Shiva, Priya Anand, Yoshinori Tashiro

Release date: May 23, 2025

Where to watch: Tentkotta

Sumo follows the story of Shiva, who stumbles upon an unconscious man on a beach. What begins as a chance encounter soon turns into a life-changing journey. The path leads him all the way to the traditional sumo arenas of Japan. As Shiva stands by his new friend, he uncovers a story of lost identity and forgotten honor. With loyalty and courage, Shiva proves that friendship can rise above all cultural and geographical boundaries.

2. Vallamai

Cast: Premgi, Divya Darshini, Deepa Shankar, CR Rajith

Release date: May 23, 2025

Where to watch: Aha

Vallamai centers on Saravanan and his daughter Boomika as they move to Chennai seeking a fresh start after a personal loss. Their hopes are shattered when Boomika is assaulted and the police fail to act. Refusing to give up, the father-daughter duo begins their own search for justice. As they follow clues and meet key individuals, they uncover twists and face multiple suspects.

3. Heart Beat Season 2

Cast: Deepa Balu, Charukesh, Amit Bhargav, Yogalakshmi, Padine Kumar, Guru Lakshman

Release date: May 22, 2025

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Heart Beat unfolds in the fictional RK Multispeciality Hospital. Meanwhile, the story follows the life of Rina, a young intern adapting to the challenges of medical life. Under the stern guidance of Dr. Radhi, she gradually finds her footing. As Rina grows into a confident doctor, her bond with Arjun, the hospital owner’s son, adds some complexity to the plot. She also forms close ties with her coworkers. However, in Season 2, Rina steps into a leadership role and her personal life, especially with Arjun, takes a complicated turn.

