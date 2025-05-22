Why Was Annie Knight Hospitalized? OnlyFans Star's Peculiar 6-Hour Record Lands Her in Trouble

OnlyFans creator Annie Knight has been hospitalized just two days after completing a controversial challenge where she had s*x with 583 men in six hours. On May 20, Knight shared a selfie from a hospital bed in a blue gown on her Instagram Story.

She captioned the photo, “I guess 583 guys in a day isn't that good for you,” as reported by Us Weekly. In a follow-up video from the hospital room, she joked, “Being hospitalized after taking 583 [men] in a day was not on my 2025 bingo card.”

Knight spoke openly about her health issues following the challenge, which took place on May 18. In an interview published by Us Weekly on May 21, she revealed, “I’ve been bleeding a lot since the challenge. It was definitely a bit raw down there and I did get a small cut.” She also said, “I’m not doing very well.”

The OnlyFans model shared that she suffers from endometriosis, a condition where tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus. “I’ll definitely survive,” she said, “but it is quite painful and unpleasant at the moment.”

Despite the health setback, Knight shared that she was surprised by how smoothly the challenge went. She said she had been worried about struggling with it, considering the most she had done before was 24 in a day.

She admitted that completing 583 in a day sounded like a lot but was shocked by how easy it turned out to be. The six-hour event was part of her work as an adult content creator and gained attention from both her fans and the public.

Knight also addressed the criticism directed at the men who took part in her challenge. She said that, at the end of the day, the men simply wanted to have s*x and she was frustrated over how people reacted negatively toward them. She added that it upset her to see others being mean to the participants, as she felt quite protective of them.

