Who Was Michael McStay? All About Doctor Who Actor's Life and Legacy Amid Death at 92

British actor Michael McStay, who gained fame for his appearances in Doctor Who and No Hiding Place, passed away at the age of 92.

He died in peace, in his sleep, on May 18 after enjoying lunch with his children. The news was officially announced by a family representative on May 20, as per the Daily Mail.

The obituary referred to McStay as a well-known actor, successful writer, and dedicated family man. His friends felt privileged to have shared his life and career.

McStay became well known nationwide as a result of his lengthy stint as Sergeant Perryman in ITV's television crime series No Hiding Place, with over 80 appearances. He also enjoyed a short but iconic portrayal as Derek Moberley in two episodes of the BBC's Doctor Who, a show with which he had a lifelong connection.

During a May 2024 appearance on a podcast, McStay spoke approvingly of the devoted and friendly Doctor Who fan base. He considered the show's fans to be inviting and excited, an experience that truly stuck with him. He also spoke about his long-term love of acting, attributing his staying power within the entertainment industry to his resilience and support of very close friends.

In an episode of the Doctor Who: Toby Hadoke’s Time Travels podcast, he said, "The sort of fans that you get on a show like Doctor Who are your friends. They want to like you; they want to like the show. It's a great feeling. It's a great bunch of people to be a part of in a way."

McStay's credits on film included significant roles in Robbery (1967) and The Stick Up (1977). His work on television was broader than his most famous roles, with guest spots in EastEnders, The Black Arrow, Ted and Alice, Park Ranger, and Spy at Evening.

His last appearance on screen was in 2011 on the ITV soap Coronation Street, playing the character Alan Hoyle, a replacement for John Woodvine.

On May 20, in a statement on Facebook, the late actor's representative said, "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Michael McStay, an actor of the highest standing, talented writer and family man. It was a privilege to have known Mike. RIP."

Michael McStay leaves behind his wife, actress Jennifer Clulow, and two sons.

